Pittsburgh Police asking for help identifying Downtown burglary suspects

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are trying to learn the identity of two people suspected of being involved in a burglary.

Police released photos of two people who they say went into the Duquesne Club on the 300 block of 6th Avenue in Downtown Pittsburgh on Aug. 27, around midnight.

The suspects were able to access the window from an adjacent parking garage.

Police said they did not get away with much. They dropped some of the items they planned on taking when they heard an employee and took off.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsburgh Police at 412-255-6787 and ask for plainclothes detectives.

