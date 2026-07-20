Pittsburgh Police asking for public’s help to solve Fourth of July shooting

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a shooting earlier this month in Homewood West.

The shooting happened in the area of North Dallas Avenue and Kelly Street around 1:30 a.m. on July 4.

A woman was shot in the leg, and a man was shot in the foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pittsburgh Police Tip Line at (412) 255-TIPS (412-255-8477). Callers can remain anonymous.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group