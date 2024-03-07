Local

Pittsburgh police chief responds to DA Zappala’s concerns with overnight staffing

By Antoinette DelBel, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — Wednesday night, 24 new officers took the oath to serve and protect. They’re the newest graduates from the Pittsburgh Police Academy and now they’re ready to hit the streets.

The recruits are joining the force amid cuts to overnight patrols Police Chief Larry Scirotto put in place last week.

This comes in the wake of recent criticism from District Attorney Zappala on overnight staffing numbers.

On 11 at 11, how Scirotto is responding to criticism from the DA.

