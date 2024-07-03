Pittsburgh police investigating business break-ins, vandalism on Saw Mill Run Boulevard

PITTSBURGH — Two Pittsburgh-area businesses were broken into and vandalized Monday morning.

Pittsburgh police said two businesses were broken into along Saw Mill Run Boulevard. One was in the 1300 block and the other was the 1200 block.

The suspects forced their way inside and used a fire extinguisher to smash doors, toilets, bathroom sinks and computers.

They tried to get into a third business but were unsuccessful, police said.

The Mobile Crime Unit was called to process evidence at the various scenes.

Zone 3 detectives are investigating, including reviewing all available video footage.

The investigation is ongoing.

A GoFundMe has been started for repairs for Fire and Ice All Stars Cheer & Dance gym, one of the businesses that was vandalized. Click here to donate.

