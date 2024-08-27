Pittsburgh officials investigating multiple car fires; 1 considered suspicious

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh officials are investigating multiple car fires over a three day span.

On Aug. 24 at around 5 a.m., crews responded to two vehicles on fire in the 1100 block of Paulson Avenue in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar. The vehicles belonged to different people.

Pittsburgh police said the fires are under investigation but are considered suspicious in nature.

On Aug. 26 at around 4:30 a.m., firefighters responded to a vehicle fire in the 5100 block of Cypress Street in Bloomfield.

The owner told emergency responders that the front of her electric vehicle caught fire.

Some overhead utility wires were damaged in the fire, police said.

The Fire Investigation Unit is investigating the exact cause of the fire.

