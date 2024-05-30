Local

Pittsburgh police looking for 2 missing, at risk boys from Carrick

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Josiah Schemm, Darrell Tigney III - WPXI Josiah Schemm, Darrell Tigney III - WPXI

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help to find two missing boys from Carrick.

Josiah Schemm, 11, and Darrell Tigney III, 13, were last seen in the Carrick area just after 1 p.m. Thursday. They are likely together, police said.

The boys are considered at risk due to their age.

Josiah is described as being 4 feet, 10 inches tall and 80 pounds. He has brown eyes and short black hair.

Tigney is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 120 pounds. He has brown eyes and black braided hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants with white and gray and white shoes.

Police said the boys are known to spend time mainly in the Arlington and Mount Oliver areas.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.

