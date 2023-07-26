Pittsburgh police looking for 2 people seen in graffiti tagging house in South Side

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police’s Graffiti Squad is asking for the public’s help to find two people seen in a graffiti tagging video from South Side.

According to police, the tagging happened on July 11 at 2:10 a.m. in the 1400 block of Bingham Street.

A homeowner gave police a video which shows a male suspect walked across the street with a spray paint can and shook it before tagging the side of his house.

Police said while the suspect was graffitiing, a female was seen taking pictures. The two walked away immediately after the incident.

The video can be found here.

The spray paint reads “AChizz23″ in blue paint. The same tag in the same color paint also appeared on a garage, a residence and a business in the area.

Officials said the suspect may be the same person who tagged the Serbian Club in the 2500 block of Sarah Street in December 2022. The same paint and tag was used.

Anyone with information can call and leave confidential tips at (412) 495-6052.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group