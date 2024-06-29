Missing 11-year-old boy found, Pittsburgh Police say

PITTSBURGH — UPDATE 6:15 p.m. - Pittsburgh Police say the missing boy was found and is back home.

ORIGINAL STORY - Pittsburgh Police are looking for a missing 11-year-old boy they say is in danger.

Sha’Marion Chapman was last seen on Friday at Kennard Park in the Hill District.

Police say he was wearing a black shirt with red shorts and was carrying a clear backpack with a green outline.

He is 4 feet 11 inches tall and about 120 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes.

The boy spends time in the areas of Skyline Terrace and Oak Hill. He also goes to the library on Centre Avenue.

Anyone with information on where he might be is asked to call 911 or to contact Pittsburgh Police at 412-323-7141

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group