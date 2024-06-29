Local

Missing 11-year-old boy found, Pittsburgh Police say

By WPXI.com News Staff

Missing 11-year-old boy found, Pittsburgh Police say Pittsburgh Police say the missing boy was found and is back home.

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — UPDATE 6:15 p.m. - Pittsburgh Police say the missing boy was found and is back home.

ORIGINAL STORY - Pittsburgh Police are looking for a missing 11-year-old boy they say is in danger.

Sha’Marion Chapman was last seen on Friday at Kennard Park in the Hill District.

Police say he was wearing a black shirt with red shorts and was carrying a clear backpack with a green outline.

He is 4 feet 11 inches tall and about 120 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes.

The boy spends time in the areas of Skyline Terrace and Oak Hill. He also goes to the library on Centre Avenue.

Anyone with information on where he might be is asked to call 911 or to contact Pittsburgh Police at 412-323-7141

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Pittsburgh legend Gus Kalaris, owner of Gus & YiaYia’s iceball stand, dies
  • Death of Findlay Township infant under investigation
  • 2 bodies pulled from creek along Montour Trail
  • VIDEO: ‘He’s a fighter’: 9-year-old in need of 5 new organs finds match at UPMC Children’s Hospital
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read