Pittsburgh police searching for missing 12-year-old boy

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Taeshawn Battles was last seen on Saturday at noon at his home in the 2200 block of East Hills Drive.

Taeshawn is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said he could be in Pittsburgh or Wilkinsburg.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

