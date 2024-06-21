Local

Pittsburgh police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

G’ana Lupi

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl.

G’ana Lupi was last seen on Wednesday night at the Gateway Plaza T station.

Police say G’ana was last seen wearing a black Barbie T-shirt, a camo skirt and tan bubble Crocs.

G’ana is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.

She may be in the downtown or Zone 3 areas, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 412-323-7141.

