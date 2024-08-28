Pittsburgh Public Schools holds public meeting regarding proposal to close 16 schools

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Schools held a public question and answer session on Tuesday regarding its proposal to close 16 schools in the district.

“The idea around looking at our facilities was not trying to figure out how we could close or move schools around but how we could deliver education better,” school board president Jay Walker said.

PPS officials say they’ve been working with an independent consultant, ERS, to put together what they’re calling a base scenario that intends to prepare the school district for changes happening in the city.

“We’ve seen tremendous pockets of success but we need to think about how we can transform education for our entire district,” Superintendent Dr. Wayne Walters said.

During the public forum, school leaders pointed out four types of changes ERS recommended.

They include creating more consistent school grade configurations.

Other changes include consolidating two or more schools with low enrollment into one. Creating, expanding and modifying specialized programs and to expand, renovate and repurpose buildings.

“The population isn’t here to support the buildings we have, so if they can consolidate the schools, improve the schools, improve the services, reduce class size then I know that’s the direction we need to go,” Megan Zeigler of Spring Hill said,

Parents of current Capa students voiced their concerns about bussing students to the North Side which would utilize Pittsburgh Regional Transit busses.

One Capa parent said, “If the school is moved to Manchester where the bus system only essentially serves the North Side it would require a trip from my neighborhood to downtown and then from downtown to Manchester estimated 75 minutes, an hour and 15 minutes. "

It’s this type of feedback that PPS officials say they’re looking for. During Tuesday’s meeting, parents and community members were able to give real-time feedback. It’s feedback leaders say will play a huge role in finalizing plans.

This is the first of several meetings PPS will hold. There will be three more in person and then one held virtually. A final recommendation will be given to the board to consider in September. The earliest the board could vote on it would be in January 2025.

