Pittsburgh Public Schools implements new security protocol before kids head back to class

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public School students head back to the classrooms on Aug. 26. One of their first lessons will be about the district’s new security protocol.

The new safety and security measures are from the “I Love You Guys” Foundation, an organization started by a mother and father in 2006 after a school shooting took the life of their daughter.

Michael McNamara is PPS’s Chief Operations Officer. He showed Channel 11 the signs that will be posted in each classroom so students can learn all five specific steps:

HOLD, or stay in your room or area;

SECURE, or get inside AND lock out-side doors;

LOCKDOWN, or lock doors, turn off lights and get out of sight;

EVACUATE to a specified location.

SHELTER in a weather event.

“We really liked it. We like how concise and clear all the actions were. Easy to understand for... students of all ages and it’s really an accessible way to make sure that everybody’s participating in drills, understands what they have to do in an emergency,” McNamara said.

The students will also watch a video and information will be sent out to parents.

Principals and administrators have already gone through the training. Teachers and other staff members will be fully trained by the start of school.

“I definitely pray over my daughter when she’s in that school. Her school has been on the news several times. So I absolutely agree, I need more details about what the safety measures would be. But absolutely I’m all for it,” said PPS parent Jaymi Miller.

PPS is also implementing a new visitor management program that requires visitors to sign in on an iPad and have their ID scanned.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group