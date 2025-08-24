Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival returns for medieval-themed weekends

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival returns on Aug. 23, offering six weekends of medieval-themed entertainment and artisan crafts near Pittsburgh.

The festival will run on weekends and Labor Day until Sept. 28, featuring new entertainment acts, classic shows, and a variety of handmade goods from local artisans.

Visitors can enjoy a range of performances including three daily armored jousts, knighting ceremonies, and nine stages of continuous entertainment such as music, dancing, and comedy.

New acts this year include Acrobatrix, a blend of comedy and acrobatics, and the Crimson Pirates, who bring melodic tunes from the high seas.

Returning favorites like The CRAIC Show and The Washing Well Wenches will also be performing.

Artisans will showcase handmade items ranging from costumes and leather armor to wooden swords and 3-D printed dragons.

New shoppes include Bee and Elephant, offering elegant headwear, and Wingfeather, specializing in fairy wings.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group