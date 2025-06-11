Pittsburgh reports decline in traffic crashes, deaths, serious injuries for fourth year in a row

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh reports a decline in traffic crashes, deaths and serious injuries on city streets for the fourth year in a row.

Latest data from the Pennsylvania Crash Information Tool shows that total crashes on city and state-owned roadways in Pittsburgh decreased 17 percent in 2024, compared to 2023.

City-owned streets alone have had over 700 fewer crashes compared to 2021, a spokesperson says. Meanwhile, crashes statewide have increased by .35 percent.

Deaths and serious injuries from crashes on city streets have steadily declined over the past three years, the spokesperson says.

While crashes involving pedestrians and bicyclists fell by 20 percent from 2024, these crashes are disproportionately fatal, the spokesperson says.

The fourth year of declining incidents is being considered a major milestone in the city’s Vision Zero initiative to end traffic fatalities and serious injuries.

“In Pittsburgh, we believe every life matters — no one should die just trying to get where they need to go," said Mayor Ed Gainey. “For the fourth year in a row, crashes, injuries, and fatalities are down. That’s no accident — it’s because we’ve made safety a priority, especially for our most vulnerable neighbors. But we’re not done. High-severity crashes are still hitting the same streets and the same communities. That’s why we’re doubling down — to make sure every Pittsburgher, in every neighborhood, can walk, bike, or drive without fear. This is about equity, justice, and saving lives.”

In 2024, the Gainey administration increased the city’s traffic calming budget by 136 percent to about $1.08 million, the spokesperson says. Additionally, over 50 safety and accessibility projects are planned in the city this year, with many targeting high-injury, low-income and high-pedestrian areas.

