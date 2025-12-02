Pittsburgh residents make last-minute preparations as first significant snowfall of season rolls in

PITTSBURGH — Only a few hours remain before the region expects the first significant snowfall of the season.

People across Allegheny County spent Monday making last-minute preparations to get ahead of the storm.

Stephen Shanley with the Allegheny County Department of Public Works said crews are watching the timing closely.

“We anticipate snow to start after midnight tomorrow,” said Shanley..

In Lawrenceville, Tom Schoenherr made a quick stop at a hardware store after work.

“I am getting my shovel ready. I do have a little bit of rock salt left over, so I am going to sprinkle that on my steps,” Schoenherr said.

Another customer, John Yackovich, left Busy Beaver with ice melt in his cart.

“I am just hoping to get ahead of it. It is better to have it and lay it down before it arrives and then I do not have to be out there shoveling tomorrow,” Yackovich said.

The assistant manager at the store, Chris Dziobak, said business has been busier than usual with customers grabbing rock salt, ice melt and shovels.

He expects Tuesday morning to be even busier.

“We open at 7:30 and that is right around the time when it is supposed to be happening. I think the first couple of hours will be heavy with people getting their last-minute stuff,” Dziobak said.

Schoenherr said he is used to snowy weather, but admitted travel can still be tough.

“If I have to go up that hill on the way to Squirrel Hill this week, I am just going to stay away from it for a couple days,” Schoenherr said.

Allegheny County Public Works plans to pretreat roads overnight Monday into Tuesday.

Crews also plan to deploy at least 20 trucks once the snowfall begins.

