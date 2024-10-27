Local

Pittsburgh Riverhounds clinch playoff spot in final game of regular season

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Riverhounds are heading to the playoffs.

The team defeated the El Paso Locomotive FC 2-0 at Highmark Stadium Saturday in the regular-season finale to clinch one of the final two playoff spots left.

The Hounds have now reached the postseason in seven consecutive seasons, the second-longest active streak in the USL Championship and the longest active streak among Pittsburgh’s four professional sports teams. They’re only behind Louisville, who has a 10-year-long playoff streak.

The Riverhounds are the No. 7 seed and face longtime rival No. 2 Charleston in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals. That game is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 2 at 6:30 p.m. in Charleston.

