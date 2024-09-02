Pittsburgh Steelers name 2024 team captains

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have named their team captains for the 2024 season.

Cameron Heyward, T.J. Watt, Miles Killebrew and Russell Wilson will wear the “C” for the Black and Gold.

This is Heyward’s 10th time being a defensive captain for the Steelers. Watt will take up the mantle of defensive captain for the fourth time, and Killebrew will serve as special teams captain for the third time.

Though this is Wilson’s first stint as a captain for the Steelers, it’s not the first time in his career he’s earned the honor. He was previously a team captain with the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks and comes into the season as captain for the 12th year in a row.

The Steelers open up the season in Atlanta on Sept. 8. They take on the Falcons at 1 p.m.

