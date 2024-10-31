Pittsburgh Steelers vice president Art Rooney Jr. named semifinalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers vice president Art Rooney Jr. was named a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025 in the contributor category.

Rooney has been employed with the Steelers since 1961 and worked with the team’s Scouting Department from 1964 through 1986. Along with being a vice president, he also serves as a member of the Board of Directors.

Rooney was named a semifinalist for last year’s class when coaches and contributors were in the same category. The Hall of Fame’s Board of Directors voted earlier this year to separate the groups.

The eight other semifinalists include K.S. “Bud” Adams, Ralph Hay, Frank “Bucko” Kilroy, Robert Kraft, Art Modell, Seymour Siwoff, Doug Williams and John Wooten.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025 will be announced at “NFL Honors” in New Orleans, La., in February and enshrined in August in Canton.

