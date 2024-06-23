Pittsburgh Tattoo Festival offering free admission on Sunday

PITTSBURGH — Anyone with an interest in ink can visit the Pittsburgh Tattoo Festival for free this weekend.

The festival is being held at the David L Lawrence Convention Center and runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Pittsburgh Tattoo Festival organizers say they are allowing people to come in for free on Sunday as a way for them to stay out of high temperatures.

People interested in tattoos and people who are looking for air conditioning are welcome.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group