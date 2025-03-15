Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium becomes ‘storm ready,’ recognized by National Weather Service

PITTSBURGH — The National Weather Service is recognizing the Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium.

It has just been named the first storm “storm ready” zoo in the entire state.

The program better helps communities prepare for severe weather.

The zoo said it routinely performs severe weather drills.

An EF-0 tornado hit the zoo last May. It brought down trees and fences.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium assessing damage after EF-1 tornado touched down in Highland Park

No animals were harmed.

©2025 Cox Media Group