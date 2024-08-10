Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium introduces new butterfly habitat

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium has introduced a new butterfly habitat.

The exhibit, “I Spy a Butterfly,” is a seasonal, walk-through experience. It will open to guests for an exclusive sneak peek on Saturday.

Until Sept. 2, zoo guests will be able to walk through a specially constructed greenhouse filled with free-flying butterflies for $4.

Different butterfly species live in the habitat, including monarch, painted lady, American lady, gulf fritillary, eastern black swallowtail, cabbage white and red admiral.

The butterfly habitat will open for the full season in spring 2025.

