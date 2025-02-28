Pittsburgh Zoo permanently removing some legacy bricks, making them available to donors as keepsake

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium said they are removing some of their legacy bricks as part of its 20-year plan to revitalize the campus and making them available as keepsakes for donors.

New construction scheduled to start mid-March in Kids Kingdom and at the front gates will impact the bricks. Areas where the bricks will be permanently removed include Kids Kingdom, Worlds of Discovery, the front gates and handprint tiles on the Worlds of Discovery building. The legacy bricks and tiles at the Aquarium will remain for now.

“Your donation is highly valued, and we want to honor your past support,” the zoo said in a Facebook post.

The zoo said it will make the bricks available to donors as a keepsake for a limited time.

If you would like your brick, the zoo is asking for your to send the message inscribed on it or handprint. You have until March 9 to email the information to donate@pittsburghzoo.org. Workers will then attempt to find your brick and arrange pickup. The zoo noted that every attempt will be made to remove the bricks intact, but we cannot guarantee that they will not break upon removal.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group