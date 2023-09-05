Pittsburgh’s Irish Festival returns for 32nd annual event

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s Irish Festival returns this weekend, highlighting both the traditional and the modern parts of the country’s culture.

The 32nd annual event will be held at the Carrie Blast Furnaces National Historic Landmark from Sept. 8-10.

Throughout the festival, there will be live music and dance, a marketplace, traditional food and drink, virtual reality tours of Ireland, Irish dogs, children’s activities and more.

