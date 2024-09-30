Local

Player taken to hospital after suffering injury during Penn-Trafford, Plum football game

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Football Football (Pixabay)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

HARRISON CITY, Pa. — A high school football player was taken to the hospital after suffering an injury on the field.

The Penn Township Ambulance Association on Facebook said a Plum Borough School District player was injured during the Penn-Trafford School District Homecoming game.

“We offer our thoughts and wish a speedy recovery to the student,” the Penn Township Ambulance Association said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man accused of stealing veteran’s dog, car arrested after chase in North Carolina; dog still missing
  • Gunfire hits state police cruiser after shots were fired at troopers in Indiana County
  • Kris Kristofferson, singer-songwriter and actor, dies at 88
  • VIDEO: Man accused of stealing veteran’s dog, car arrested after chase in North Carolina; dog still missing
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0

    Most Read