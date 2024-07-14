Local

Pleasant Hills police searching for missing teen boy with autism

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Missing Barkell

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The Pleasant Hills Police Department is asking for help from the public while searching for a missing teenager with autism.

Police say Luke Barkell, 13, left his home on Toura Drive around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Luke stands at 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 105 pounds. He has a thin build, brown hair parted to the side and dark blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue and red flannel button-up and khaki pants.

If you see Luke, call 911.

