Plum House Explosion: Victim who survived initial blast made phone call to wife asking for help

PLUM, Pa. — Channel 11 has learned that at least one of the six victims who died in a house explosion in Plum over the weekend survived the initial blast and made a call for help in his final moments.

According to several Channel 11 sources Casey Clontz, 38, and his son Keegan, 12, along with Kevin Sebunia, 55, and Michael Thomas, 57, were all inside the basement of the Plum home that exploded.

Heather Oravitz, 51, was upstairs. Her husband, Paul, 56, later died at the hospital from his injuries.

Sources told Channel 11 that Casey Clontz survived the initial explosion and called his wife to ask for help, as he and the others were trapped in the basement.

It’s unclear if anyone else was alive at that point, but ultimately, they died in the firey scene.

Three homes were leveled and several others will have to move out of their homes for extensive repair work.

The question still remains: what caused that big of an explosion?

The Allegheny County Fire Marshal has confirmed that the house that exploded had hot water tank issues.

According to sources, the victims were in the basement were working on the tank — but it’s unclear what went wrong.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for victims: Victims of Plum Home Explosion.

