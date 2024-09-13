Local

PNC to cut another Pittsburgh branch

By Patty Tascarella – Senior Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

PITTSBURGH — PNC Bank plans to close its branch at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood, according to a regulatory filing subsequently confirmed by the bank.

Located at 5000 Forbes Ave,., the branch will consolidate on Dec. 6, PNC said on Thursday. Clients will be directed to the nearby Craig Street branch located at 4600 Fifth Ave.

“This decision was based on our ongoing review of client transaction patterns to ensure our branch network most effectively meets the evolving needs of our local markets and communities,” a PNC spokesperson said via email. “We will continue serving clients through a diverse ecosystem of banking methods tailored to their needs, which includes branches, voice and mobile banking services and 60,000 PNC and partner ATMs.”

