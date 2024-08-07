Local

Police asking for cellphone, dashcam video from night 18-year-old was shot in Home Depot parking lot

By WPXI.com News Staff

Jordan Geiger (WPXI) Shooting victim identified

By WPXI.com News Staff

OHIO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Allegheny County police are asking for the public’s help as they continue to investigate the death of a recent high school graduate who was shot in a Home Depot parking lot.

Emergency crews were called to a single-vehicle crash on Ben Avon Heights Road near Gass Road in Ohio Township around 6:20 p.m. Friday

>> Man dead after Ohio Township crash also suffered gunshot wound, police say

First responders found good Samaritans performing CPR on a man in cardiac arrest. Medics took the man, later identified as Jordan Nathan Ross Geiger, to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

>> Detectives trying to piece details together after teen shot, killed in Ohio Township

Police said at the hospital, medical staff discovered the victim, 18, had been shot in the torso. His cause of death was listed as the gunshot wound by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police are now looking to identify the occupants of a white Chevy Traverse and a blue/gray Honda Accord with New York plates seen in the Giant Eagle or Home Depot parking lots in Ben Avon Heights. Anyone who was in the lots between 6 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. Aug. 2 and has either cell phone or dash camera video is asked to contact the ACPD tipline at 1-833-All-Tips.

