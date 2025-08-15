Police find crashed vehicle in Homewood after hearing gunshots

PITTSBURGH — Police found a crashed vehicle that had been shot, shortly after hearing gunshots in Homewood Thursday night.

Pittsburgh public safety officials say officers were patrolling in the 7200 block of Frankstown Avenue around 9 p.m. when they heard multiple shots fired nearby. ShotSpotters detected 18 rounds fired.

Officers went to the intersection of Kedron and Sterrett streets, where they found a crashed and abandoned vehicle that had been shot.

Crime scene investigators found casings in the area and gathered video footage. The vehicle was taken in as evidence.

The investigation is ongoing.

