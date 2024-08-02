Police investigate vandalism at Findlay Township park

FINDLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are looking for whoever is responsible for vandalism at a local park.

Officers from the Findlay Township Police Department say they have been dealt with several incident of vandalism at Clinton Park.

“It’s a shame that our Parks Department staff have to dedicate resources to cleaning up after these unnecessary incidents,” the department said in a post on Facebook.

Investigators hope to file charges against anyone involved.

If you have any information on suspicious incidents happening in Findlay Township you are asked to call police at 724-695-1300.

