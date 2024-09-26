Local

Police investigating death of baby found unresponsive in crib in Fineview

By WPXI.com News Staff

Pittsburgh Police are investigating the death of a baby.

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police are investigating the death of a baby.

Officers were called to a house on the 1700 block of Belleau Drive in Fineview at 7:20 a.m. on Wednesday for reports of two-month-old girl who was found unresponsive in her crib.

Medics gave the baby CPR and took her to a hospital where she later died.

An official cause and manner of death have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

