Police investigating death of baby found unresponsive in crib in Fineview

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police are investigating the death of a baby.

Officers were called to a house on the 1700 block of Belleau Drive in Fineview at 7:20 a.m. on Wednesday for reports of two-month-old girl who was found unresponsive in her crib.

Medics gave the baby CPR and took her to a hospital where she later died.

An official cause and manner of death have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group