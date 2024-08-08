Police investigating rollover crash in Penn Hills

Local

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Police are investigating the cause of a rollover crash in Penn Hills.

The two-vehicle crash happened in the 9400 block of Frankstown Road near House of Law Funeral Home just before 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.

One car was on its side, but all occupants were out of both vehicles, Penn Hills VFD Station 225 Thad Stevens VFD on Facebook said.

Crews on the scene worked on traffic control and debris cleanup.

Firefighters said there were minor injuries reported in the crash, but no one was taken to the hospital.

