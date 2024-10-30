Police in Lawrence County looking for information on suspect in attempted vehicle break-in

SOUTH NEW CASTLE, Pa. — A Lawrence County police department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person who tried to break into a vehicle.

The Shenango Township Police Department said the suspect was caught on camera trying to break into a vehicle on Gilmore Street in South New Castle at 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

People living in the area are asked to check their cameras and report suspicious activity.

Residents should also be sure their vehicles are locked and no valuable items are left inside them.

Police are encouraging people to buy outdoor security lighting and security cameras as a precaution.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Shenango Township Police Department at 724-654-2243.

