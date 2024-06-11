Police looking to identify man who displayed inappropriate conduct toward women in Shadyside

Pittsburgh police are looking for a man they say behaved inappropriately toward women in Shadyside.

Police said on May 28, the man approached two women on Walnut Street within a 15-minute span and first told them he liked their backsides.

He followed one of the women into a stairwell, ran behind her and lowered his face into her backside as she was walking up the stairs, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call (412) 422-6520 and ask for plainclothes detectives.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group