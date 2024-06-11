Police looking to identify man who displayed inappropriate conduct toward women in Shadyside

Pittsburgh police are looking for a man they say behaved inappropriately toward women in Shadyside.
Police said on May 28, the man approached two women on Walnut Street within a 15-minute span and first told them he liked their backsides.
He followed one of the women into a stairwell, ran behind her and lowered his face into her backside as she was walking up the stairs, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call (412) 422-6520 and ask for plainclothes detectives.
