Police looking to identify suspect in Downtown Pittsburgh assault

PITTSBURGH — Police are looking to identify a man in connection to a reported assault in Downtown Pittsburgh last week.

The assault happened just after 2 p.m. on July 1 at a bus stop near the intersection of Smithfield Street and Sixth Avenue.

The victim told police that a “very intoxicated and disorderly” man walked up and started harassing people at the bus stop.

The man approached the victim and kicked him unprovoked before police say he hit him twice in the head with a glass alcohol bottle and threatened him with a pocket knife.

After the attack, police said he ran down Smithfield Street toward Fifth Avenue.

The suspect is between 35-45 years old, is 6 feet tall and roughly 185 pounds. He has short hair, glasses and a beard.

Anyone with information on his identity or whereabouts is asked to call 412-255-2827 or 911.

