Police looking for missing teen from Jeannette

JEANNETTE, Pa. — Police are looking for a missing teen girl from Jeannette.

Adrianna Newhouse, 14, was last seen in the City of Jeannette on Oct. 10.

The City of Jeannette Police Department shared information asking for help finding her on Oct. 22.

Newhouse is about 5 feet 3 inches tall and has brown hair.

Police believe she ran away.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 911.

