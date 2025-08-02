Police looking for woman accused of significantly damaging Verona GetGo

VERONA, Pa. — Police are looking for a woman who’s accused of significantly damaging the Verona GetGo.

Verona police say officers were called around 4:16 a.m. Saturday to the GetGo on Allegheny River Boulevard for a reported disturbance.

Police say a woman caused significant damage to the store before police arrived.

A photo of the suspect was shared on social media.

Anyone with information about the woman’s identity is asked to contact the Verona Borough Police Department.

