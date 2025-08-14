Police say teen wanted for shooting in July has threatened high school football team

Washington High School football players returned to their home field Friday, after practicing at an undisclosed location earlier this week for safety reasons.

Police say a teenager — wanted in connection with a July shooting in the City of Washington — is still on the run and is now allegedly making threats against members of the football team.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Police looking for teen accused of cutting ankle monitor, shooting man in Washington County

Authorities are not naming the teen because he is being charged as a juvenile, but they are urging him to turn himself in “for his safety and everyone else’s.”

Washington School District Superintendent George Lammay told Channel 11 that he, school police, city police and the coaching staff agreed the threat had to be taken seriously.

“We just felt we had to err on the side of caution to keep our kids safe,” Lammay said.

Extra school police and city officers were on hand when the team returned to the field Thursday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group