Police searching for Duquesne woman in connection to weekend stabbing

PLEASANT HILLS, Pa. — Allegheny County police are searching for a woman in connection to a stabbing in Pleasant Hills over the weekend.

Police were called to the 100 block of Cerasi Drive just after 4 a.m. on Saturday.

Once on scene, first responders found a 27-year-old woman who had been stabbed multiple times. She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police said LaShawn Christian, 33, of Duquesne, and the victim were involved in an altercation at a gas station in the South Side earlier.

Christian allegedly followed the victim to an apartment building in Pleasant Hills. The two women got into another altercation before Christian stabbed the victim, police said.

Christian is 5 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds.

Police are advising anyone who sees Christian not to approach her and call 911.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

