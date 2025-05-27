Police searching for suspect who fled traffic stop near North Park, nearby school on lockdown

MCCANDLESS, Pa. — A search is underway near the soccer fields in North Park for a suspect who fled from a traffic stop.

Northern Regional Police Chief Bryan DeWick said McCandless police attempted a traffic stop on McKinney Road, where the driver refused to pull over. The driver eventually ditched his vehicle and fled on foot into the wooded area surrounding McKinney Soccer Fields in North Park.

Multiple public safety agencies are on scene assisting in the search. Several K9s are being used.

DeWick said Wexford Elementary School is currently on lockdown as a precaution.

The school district sent the following message to families:

“This afternoon, due to an incident in the area of Wexford Elementary School, at the direction of the Northern Regional Police Department, the school was placed in “secure” status. This means that all students and staff stay inside the building while the situation is resolved. Northern Regional staff are providing additional presence at Wexford in addition to the school security officer.

“All students and staff are safe and learning activities are continuing as planned. The incident is unrelated to the school. NRPD and the district are operating out of an abundance of caution. This response is consistent with our emergency operations plan. There is no need to take any further action at this time. We will send a follow-up message when the situation is resolved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as we learn them.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group