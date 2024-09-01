Police vehicle involved in crash in North Fayette Township

Local

NORTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A police vehicle was involved in a crash in North Fayette Township.

Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the 400 block of Home Drive at 3:40 p.m. on Sunday.

A police cruiser and a passenger car were both towed from the scene. The airbags in the passenger had deployed.

There were no reported injuries.

Channel 11 has contacted the North Fayette Township Police Department for more information and is waiting to hear back.

