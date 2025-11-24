Portable cooktop causes fire in attached garage in Rostraver Township, firefighters say

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A portable cooktop caused a fire in Rostraver Township on Saturday, firefighters say.

A Westmoreland County 911 supervisor says the fire was reported at 7:10 p.m. in the 200 block of Landan Drive.

According to the Rostraver Township Fire Department, crews contained the fire to an attached garage.

No injuries were reported.

The fire reportedly originated from a portable cooktop. The department shared a photo of the burned appliance on social media.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group