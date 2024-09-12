Portion of Babcock Boulevard to close over weekend

MCCANDLESS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A portion of Babcock Boulevard in McCandless Township will be closed over the weekend.

Babcock Boulevard between Pearce Mill Road and Irwin Road will be closed from 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13 through 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16.

The closure will allow crews to conduct cross pipe replacement work and full depth pavement repair.

Traffic will be detoured via Ingomar Road, Route 19, and Route 910.

The work is part of a $5.53 million group paving project. Improvement work includes milling and paving, drainage upgrades, shoulder repairs, guide rail updates, pavement markings and other various construction related activities.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group