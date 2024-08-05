Power outage delays entry for Stage AE show

PITTSBURGH — A power outage temporarily delayed entry for a show at Stage AE on Pittsburgh’s North Shore on Monday evening.

A Facebook post from the venue made on Monday evening said the outage coincided with doors opening for the show.

Doors for the Chevelle show, with special guest Tigercub, were scheduled to open at 6:30 p.m. Stage AE made a Facebook post about the power outage issue around 7 p.m.

Power was restored after 7:30 p.m.

