Protester injured, Pitt police lieutenant knocked down during clash outside Cathedral of Learning

PITTSBURGH — Pro-Palestinian protesters clashed with police as demonstrations continued at the University of Pittsburgh on Monday night.

Channel 11 has learned that a Pitt police lieutenant was knocked to the ground when protesters pulled down fencing.

A protester who cut their head was taken to a local hospital.

This is the second day that Pitt’s campus has seen the crowds. Protesters are calling for the university to sever any ties with Israel or companies promoting the Israel-Hamas War.

Sunday night, a man was arrested for reportedly preventing officers from doing their job.

“This is about a whole world of people who are suffering and crying out for help and that is why we are here today, on the principle of standing together in solidarity with people the world over,” Ilyas Khan, a Carnegie Mellon University student, said.

Pitt said protesters vandalized the exterior of the Cathedral of Learning on Sunday. A spokesperson said no damage was done to the inside of the building.

