Protestors defaced Cathedral of Learning, Frick Fine Arts Building on Sunday, Pitt Chancellor says

PITTSBURGH — The University of Pittsburgh Chancellor issued a statement regarding a protest that shut down the Cathedral of Learning on Sunday evening.

On Sunday, protestors told Channel 11 they stand with the people of Palestine and are calling for the University of Pittsburgh to sever any ties with Israel or companies promoting the Israel-Hamas War. One person was arrested during the protest.

>>> 1 person arrested at protest at the University of Pittsburgh; Cathedral of Learning closed

Chancellor Joan Gabel says two groups of protesters moved to the Cathedral of Learning to create an encampment Sunday evening after holding events on Schenley Park and Zulema Street. One person was arrested during the protest.

The “carefully coordinated” group protestors numbered between 150 and 200, including young children, came to the area with power tools, 2-by-6 pieces of wood and chain link fencing, Gabel said. They build a fenced enclosure around an area “the group is calling the Gaza Solidarity Encampment.”

Gabel says the protest leaders, who are demanding meetings, are not students, and their affiliations are with organizations not connected to the university, despite originally claiming to be a group of autonomous students supported by Pitt Divest from Apartheid.

The protestors reportedly defaced the Cathedral of Learning, including placing materials in a revolving doorway with “what appeared to be the intent to ignite those materials.” The Frick Fine Arts Building was also defaced with antisemitic graffiti, and a weapon thrown through a window.

“Now more than ever, we want to express our commitment to free expression and critical inquiry as core to our mission and key to a vibrant university environment. The University of Pittsburgh is grounded in the spirit of discourse and dialogue, while ensuring all voices can be expressed in a safe way,” Gabel said. “However, we have no illusions that the efforts of this group last night are directed toward free expression. They are markedly different from the largely peaceful protest in Schenley Plaza in April. Rather, what we saw last night, and continue to see, are attempts to destroy property at the historical core of our campus, as well as accompanying action that in no way elevates open inquiry or allows for peaceful advocacy.”

>>> Pittsburgh’s Police chief praises peaceful protests

Most protestors have left the encampment Sunday night. But, Gabel asks people to avoid the area if possible.

The Cathedral is open for people who present a Pitt ID at the entrance facing the Heinz Memorial Chapel. The rest of campus is operating normally.

Click here to see the status of campus operations.

Read Gabel’s full statement below:

Dear Pitt students, faculty and staff,

I’m writing with some unsettling news. Last evening, two groups of protesters believed to be unaffiliated with the University, after holding respective events in Schenley Park and at Zulema Street, merged and moved to encamp on the Cathedral of Learning lawn near Forbes Avenue and Bigelow Boulevard. Numbering between 150 and 200, the carefully coordinated group, in possession of power tools, 2-by-6 pieces of wood, and chain-linked fence, built a complete fenced enclosure around an area that the group is calling the Gaza Solidarity Encampment. The protesters originally claimed to be a group of autonomous students supported by Pitt Divest from Apartheid, which is not a registered student organization and is not affiliated with the University in any capacity. Now, a group of self-proclaimed leaders is emerging and insisting on meetings. None of these leaders are students, and their affiliations are with organizations that also have no connection to the University. Several of the protesters brought young children into the barricaded area, and the Cathedral of Learning has been defaced, including the placing of materials in the revolving doorway nearest the encampment with what appeared to be the intent to ignite those materials. The exterior of the Frick Fine Arts Building was also defaced with antisemitic graffiti, and a weapon was thrown through a window.

Now more than ever, we want to express our commitment to free expression and critical inquiry as core to our mission and key to a vibrant university environment. The University of Pittsburgh is grounded in the spirit of discourse and dialogue, while ensuring all voices can be expressed in a safe way. However, we have no illusions that the efforts of this group last night are directed toward free expression. They are markedly different from the largely peaceful protest in Schenley Plaza in April. Rather, what we saw last night, and continue to see, are attempts to destroy property at the historical core of our campus, as well as accompanying action that in no way elevates open inquiry or allows for peaceful advocacy.

Our senior leadership team remains committed to meeting with students, faculty and staff to hear concerns. Since last night, many of the protesters have left on their own, and there are no longer any children on site. Ultimately, our goal is a peaceful resolution.

In the meantime, for information and updates on the status of campus operations, please refer to emergency.pitt.edu. The Cathedral is open to those who present a Pitt ID at the entrance facing Heinz Memorial Chapel. If you have flexibility, please avoid the area. The rest of campus is operating normally. The University may also send ENS notifications to share information on urgent issues. If you are not subscribed to receive these notifications via text, you can sign up online. Resources are available 24/7 through the University Counseling Center for students and LifeSolutions for faculty and staff. We encourage all students, faculty and staff to use them, and we will share additional resources and information as more become available.

Sincerely,

Joan Gabel

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group