PRT to hold meeting Downtown where public can provide input on bus network redesign plan

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Regional Transit is holding a meeting Downtown next month to get community input on its first draft of the bus network redesign.

The meeting is scheduled for Nov. 14 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center.

PRT says it will present the first draft of a redesign of the bus network that’s meant to enhance service quality and reliability, expand connections, attract new riders and better meet the needs of communities with high transit demand.

The draft plan includes increased one-seat rides to Oakland, new crosstown routes and transit hubs, and more frequent service. It also introduces the concept of microtransit, which would help serve challenging-to-reach communities.

PRT is offering several ways for the public to provide input on this plan. One option is attending in-person or online events throughout the county through January. You can also provide input online.

Public feedback will help PRT refine the draft. A revised proposal will be presented in the spring of 2025, with phased implementation expected in 2026.

