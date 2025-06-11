PRT holding final public hearing on service cuts, fare increases on Thursday

PITTSBURGH — The final chance for the public to weigh in on proposed PRT service cuts and fare rate increases will take place on Thursday.

The hearing will be held at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center (1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15222) in Room 302-304 on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Anyone who wants to speak at the hearing is asked to sign up for a time slot but walk-ins will also be accepted. Click here to sign up for a time slot.

PRT proposed a 25-cent increase in its base fare - raising it to $3, eliminating 40 bus routes and the T’s Silver Line.

PRT said the cuts come in response to a multi-million dollar deficit caused by a lack of state funding.

Two public hearings have been held so far. PRT said more than 4,000 comments have been submitted so far through public meetings, emails, mail and the PRT website.

More than 80 people are signed up to speak at Thursday’s hearing.

Anyone unable to attend the meeting in person can leave a comment on PRT’s website.

