PSP asking for help finding missing girl in Fayette County

DUNBAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing girl.

Troopers are looking for Renesmay Eutsey, 9, who was last seen in the 100 block of 3rd Street in Dunbar Borough around 2 a.m.

In a Missing Endangered Person Advisory, troopers say they believe she may be “at special risk of harm or injury,” but didn’t elaborate as to why.

Renesmay is 4 feet tall, weighs 45 pounds and has long blonde hair and blue eyes. Investigators aren’t sure what she was wearing last.

Anyone with information on where Renesmay is should call 911 or PSP Uniontown at 724-439-7111 immediately.

