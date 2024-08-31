Local

Raccoon Creek State Park beach closed to swimming due to ‘elevated bacteria levels’

By WPXI.com News Staff

Water lake river generic (Image by NoName_13 from Pixabay)

By WPXI.com News Staff

HOOKSTOWN, Pa. — The beach at an area state park is closed to swimming until further notice.

Raccoon Creek State Park officials say the park’s beach is closed for swimming because of “elevated bacteria levels.” The type of bacteria with elevated levels was not specified.

Officials say they will provide updates as they are available.

Raccoon Beach is set to close for the season on Sept. 8.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Large police presence at high school football game at Wolvarena; at least 1 person injured
  • ‘Shelter in place’ ordered for some City of Washington residents; heavy police presence in area
  • Steelers sign Super Bowl champion wide receiver
  • VIDEO: Masses of lanternflies appearing as rain on radar in Pittsburgh area
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read