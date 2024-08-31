Raccoon Creek State Park beach closed to swimming due to ‘elevated bacteria levels’

HOOKSTOWN, Pa. — The beach at an area state park is closed to swimming until further notice.

Raccoon Creek State Park officials say the park’s beach is closed for swimming because of “elevated bacteria levels.” The type of bacteria with elevated levels was not specified.

Officials say they will provide updates as they are available.

Raccoon Beach is set to close for the season on Sept. 8.

